Four Wausau teens face charges in near-fatal attack on teen

Four Wausau area teens are under arrest for allegedly beating a fifth teen with a baseball bat. Wausau police say the attack happened on July 1st. Two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year old are all facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. The 17 year-old has been named as Michael Hrobsky, while the […]

