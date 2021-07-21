Four players from Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV team will lead the Packers Road Trip
The Packers Road Trip will make surprise stops at locations throughout northeastern, southeastern and southwestern Wisconsin to visit with fans and support charities.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes for starting classes on Rosh Hashana following backlash
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2021 at 12:31 AM
Several universities within the UW System also start on Sept. 7 or Sept. 8, as does Milwaukee School of Engineering.
-
-
'I know there was shots fired.' Witness in campground-killings trial was off-duty...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM
Prosecutor calls first witnesses in trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven of Lakewood, accused of killing a Green Bay couple in 1976.
-
Mason Street bridge in Green Bay reopens to traffic Tuesday after being closed for 2 weeks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM
After two weeks of malfunction, the Mason Street bridge was reopened to vehicle traffic Tuesday.
-
Discover Green Bay: Tourism and visitors agency launches new name, logo
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM
The former Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new name and a new logo.
-
DHS reports the highest one-day COVID-19 case count in over two months
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM
The state reported 451 new cases on Tuesday, the highest mark since May 17.
-
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes enters crowded 2022 Democratic race for U.S. Senate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM
Mandela Barnes, 34, stressed his Milwaukee roots and vowed to 'change the game,' joining a crowded Democratic field trying to unseat Ron Johnson.
-
Oneida organic farm, cannery and retail store are making Indigenous foods the Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 7:52 PM
Here's how the Oneida Cannery and agricultural community are providing food security and sovereignty for the Wisconsin tribe.
-
Hazy skies from Canadian wildfires make for picturesque sunrise, sunset but lead to air...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 7:45 PM
Smoke from wildfires burning in Ontario and Manitoba, Canada are being blown over the Great Lakes region.
