Four people from Minnesota found fatally shot in western Wisconsin cornfield

Four people found dead in a western Wisconsin cornfield over the weekend were all from Minnesota. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as 26-year-old Matthew Pettus, 30-year-old Jasmine Sturm and 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul, and 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater. Their bodies were found Sunday, after a 911 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.