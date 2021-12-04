Four people displaced after Green Bay house fire that caused $150,000 in damages
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at a single family residence around 8:50 a.m. Saturday morning that left 4 people displaced.
Former Suring substitute teacher and Village Board member pleads guilty to federal child...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 4, 2021 at 8:04 PM
37-year-old John Fredenburgh, a former substitute teacher with the Suring school district, may face between 10 and 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse.
'We're paralyzed': Wisconsin hospitals struggle to transfer and place new patients
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM
Across Wisconsin, hospitals at the brink of capacity are desperate to find care for their patients
Four volume Green Bay Packers history debunks myths, provides definitive story of team's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM
Packers historian Cliff Christl said team's history was a muddled mess and believes new publication will fix that.
Wisconsin Republicans overhauled elections oversight 5 years ago. Now they're pushing to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Wisconsin's Republicans are pushing to overhaul how the state oversees elections just five years after they created the system in place now.
Tony Evers vetoes five bills aimed at reducing abortions in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 11:16 PM
The vetoes come as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, making it a felony to provide an abortion.
Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills
by Bob Hague on December 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll […]
Average daily COVID-19 cases increased to a record high for 2021; state now averaging...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM
The current seven-day average of 3,548 cases is up 1,632 cases from a month ago.
Group wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fined for not turning over records related to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:16 PM
A liberal group asked a judge to hold Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for failing to release records related to a GOP review of the election.
