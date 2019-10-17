Four Locals Face Drug Charges

Four area residents are facing drug charges after a confidential informant purchased heroin and THC. On May 9th of 2019 a confidential informant purchased .1grams of heroin for $40 while wearing an audio recording device. On the audio recording they could hear 33 year old Michael Lobsinger of Mauston, 32 year old Christopher Pitel of Mauston, 30 year old Sarah Phillips of Mauston, and 27 year old Nichole Groll of Cazenovia discussing drug sales. The confidential informant made another purchas from Lobsinger and Groll on April 11th. Lobsinger faces a charge of Manufacture/Deliver THC, Pitel faces a charge of Manufacture/Deliver Heroin, Groll faces charges of Manufacture/Deliver THC and Heroin and Phillips faces a charge of Manufacture Deliver Heroin and a Misdemeanor Bail Jumping Charge.

