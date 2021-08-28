Four injured in 2-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Saratoga
The crash happened at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of State 13 and State 73 in the town of Saratoga.
Photos from the Oshkosh Lourdes girls volleyball invitational
by Fond du Lac Reporter on August 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM
A collection of photos from the Oshkosh Lourdes girls volleyball invitational.
Wisconsin Supreme Court denies a request to hear lawsuit seeking to block Dane County's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2021 at 7:11 PM
The state Supreme Court issued its decision late Friday, Aug. 27 effectively allowing the mask mandate to remain in place.
Brown County man dies after being pinned under tractor
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM
The man was loading a tractor onto a trailer Saturday morning when it missed the loading ramps, rolled over and pinned him.
Football photos from Sturgeon Bay High School vs. Oakfield in Week 2
by Fond du Lac Reporter on August 28, 2021 at 5:52 AM
Oakfield defeated Sturgeon Bay, 42-6, on Friday.
The Wisconsin health department reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2021 at 10:32 PM
Wisconsin's Department of Health Services on Friday reported its second consecutive day of over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, something that hadn't happened since January.
High-growth areas in Wisconsin linked to rise in Democratic voting, U.S. census shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM
The most important example of population growth giving an edge to Democrats is in Dane County.
Possible COVID19 Exposure at the Juneau County Fair Demo Derby on August 20th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM
Top Assembly Republican Robin Vos is leaving it to an investigator to decide on subpoenas...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he won't sign subpoenas Rep. Janel Brandtjen has tried to issue.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/26
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM
