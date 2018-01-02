Four Badgers named to U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey roster

Former Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby were named to the Team USA roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics on Monday. Duggan and Knight will make their third appearance at the Olympics in February. Duggan captained the U.S. squad in 2014. Decker made her second Olympic team after […]

Source: WRN.com

