Four airlifted after truck hits school bus with Milwaukee-area students

Four people were airlifted to a hospital after a school bus loaded with students from a Milwaukee-area private school was struck by a truck Wednesday morning near De Forest, a statement from the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Source: WAOW.com

