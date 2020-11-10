Foundation prepares for holiday season with Festival of Wreaths contest

The holidays are quickly approaching and soon the sights and sounds of Christmas will fill the air. It’s the perfect time to spread some cheer by entering Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s “Festival of Wreaths” contest and silent auction.

Get in the holiday spirit by creating a wreath reflecting the theme “We need a little Christmas.” By entering the contest you will help raise scholarship funds for the education and training of our local healthcare workforce.

“Right now our spirits really do need a lift – a little glitter and glow,” says Martha Airth-Kindree, foundation executive director. “Helping others through this scholarship fund is a great way to do it while having some fun.

So, turn on the Christmas music and get creative with ribbon, bows or whatever material you can imagine to create your wreath (see exceptions and guidelines below). Submit it, along with the registration form, to the hospital registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center by Monday, November 23. The entry fee is $10 per wreath.

Rules for wreath contest:

-Wreaths can be no bigger than 36 inches across and 40 inches long

-Must be no heavier than 5 pounds

-All electrical elements must be battery operated

-Pine/fur and other natural elements are not permitted. Please use artificial greenery

Not only will the “Festival of Wreaths” bring a bright display to the medical center, it can also brighten your home as well. See a wreath and want to make it your own? Choose from a selection of wreaths and make your bid online during the silent auction. Wreaths will be awarded to the top bidders on December 9.

If you, your business or school group would like to donate your wreath for the silent auction, your contest entry fee is waived. “This is going to be an interesting fundraiser. We have a lot of really creative people in our community and I’m sure we will get some amazing wreaths to auction,” comments Martha.

Even though the wreaths will be on display in the lobby of the medical center, to follow COVID-19 precautions, everyone is encouraged to view, bid and vote online for their favorite wreath(s). The contest voting will begin on Tuesday, December 1. To vote, community members give a $1 donation for each vote. Vote as many times as you wish for as many wreaths as you like. Prizes will be awarded to the top three vote-getters. Voting information will be available by the end of November.

“I want to encourage businesses, individuals, civic organizations and school groups to join us in celebrating our community with some well needed Christmas cheer,” says Martha.

Join Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation in ringing in the holiday season. To learn more about the “Festival of Wreaths,” contact Martha at 608-847-1495, or visit www.milebluff.com.

Source: WRJC.com







