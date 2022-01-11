Foul Trouble Dooms Mauston Girls Basketball in Setback to New Lisbon

The New Lisbon Rockets pulled away late to defeat the Mauston Golden Eagles 62-54 Monday night in High School Girls Basketball. The Rockets got off to a fast start in the game going on top by a score of 27-11, but Mauston mounted a 16-3 run to close the first half to pull within 30-29. Mauston would garner a 42-39 lead in the 2nd half but could not overcome foul trouble to key players and would give up the lead and fall to the Rockets. New Lisbon got a game high 33 points from Libby Rogers. Mauston was led by Amellia Gunther who had a team high 18 points, Kylie Heller had 11, and Elle Horn notched 10 for the Golden Eagles. Mauston is now 3-11 on the season. New Lisbon improves to 4-7. Mauston will travel to Adams-Friendship Thursday for a South Central Conference matchup. New Lisbon will host Necedah Thursday night.

