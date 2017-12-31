Fortun (Cox), Harriet E., age 91 of Mauston, formerly of Hillsboro

Harriet E. (Cox) Fortun, age 91 years, of Mauston and formerly of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born on April 3, 1926 to Willard and Ellen (Worthington) Cox at Ontario, Wisconsin. She grew up attending the Ontario and Trippville School. On May 8, 1964, Harriet was united in marriage to Norman Fortun in Madison, Wisconsin, which after 26 years ended in a divorce.

Harriet worked for quite a few years as a waitress; 14 years for Jim Kaulschur at U.W. Provision, a meat company at Middleton; 9 years she managed the Citgo Quick Mart in Verona.

In 1986, she returned to Hillsboro to make her home. Then she worked for Bethel Home taking care of the elderly people until she retired.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro; also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Verona and Elroy since 1966 and the 40et8 Cabane 683 since 1981, which is a branch of the American Legion. Harriet also enjoyed doing crafts of all kind.

Harriet is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents; step father, Marion Spears; five sisters, Elva Sanders, Iva Fisher, Mary Ann Linhart, Ida Jerome and Silvie Huffman; five brothers, Dewey, Floyd, Chancy, Bennie and Ernest Cox; and special friends, Melvin “Dub” Bliss, Jessie Glendenin and Bob Heigl.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Vonda Benson officiating. Burial will be in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Tuesday from 10 to 12 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

