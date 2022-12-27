Forst Inn in Tisch Mills announces its 2023 theater season
The season includes a new one-act play festival, big musicals, plays with challenging themes, family-friendly shows and concerts.
Revisit Christmastime in Green Bay from bygone eras
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2022 at 12:39 AM
See images of Christmastime in Green Bay from decades past.
Oneida Farmers Market receives federal grant to expand
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM
The Oneida Farmers Market will use a federal grant to train producers to create new products to sell at the market.
Scott Walker appointee Frederick Prehn resigns from Natural Resources Board after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2022 at 10:13 PM
Prehn was appointed in 2015 and refused to step down after his term ended, denying Gov, Tony Evers' appointee Sandra Naas a seat.
Akkerman, Jason L. Age 38 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2022 at 8:34 PM
Biermeier, Donna M. Age 87 of Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Lakewood library projects set to benefit from federal spending bill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin used earmarks to get state projects funding in the federal spending bill.
Door County Granary, Sister Bay fire department set to benefit from federal spending bill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin used earmarks to get state projects funding in the federal spending bill.
Robin Vos calls state's economic development agency an 'abject failure,' says large...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lashed out at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the job agency created by Republicans under Gov. Scott Walker.
