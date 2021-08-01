Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice overseeing election review says integrity concerns warrant 'very thorough examination'
Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, said he wants to investigate certain issues to build voters’ confidence in the electoral process.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice overseeing election review says integrity concerns...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM
Republicans moving to block University of Wisconsin virus testing, vaccination rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2021 at 1:36 AM
State Sen. Steve Nass said he would be moving to require the university to get legislative approval before enacting any virus-related regulations.
The delta variant is on the rise in Wisconsin, and the average of new COVID-19 cases has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2021 at 1:08 AM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased for the 23rd consecutive day to 556, up 483 cases from a month ago.
EAA Airventure: Cool weather greets aviation fans
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 31, 2021 at 8:54 PM
Cool Weather made EAA Airventure comfortable for aviation fans.
Wisconsin, other states failed to meet federal rules for clearing unemployment appeals, a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2021 at 6:50 PM
The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report Friday citing Wisconsin's failure to clear 80% of unemployment appeals within 45 days.
Wisconsin DNR issues an air quality advisory due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 31, 2021 at 3:16 PM
People in sensitive groups should limit their time outside during the advisory, which runs until noon Sunday.
Chase Rice plays Resch Plaza's first concert
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2021 at 4:03 AM
Chase Rice plays Resch Plaza's first concert on July 30, 2021, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
'What we are seeing is a disease that is uber infectious': State officials urge people to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2021 at 12:42 AM
State officials say again that the best solution in the fight against COVID-19, specifically the delta variant, is vaccination.
New COVID-19 cases over 1,000 for the first time since early April as state reports a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 9:33 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased for the the 24th consecutive day up to 638, up 568 cases from a month ago.
