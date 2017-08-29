Former Walker aide loses federal appeal
A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit filed by a former aide to Governor Scott Walker. Cindy Archer, who worked for Walker when he was Milwaukee County Executive, brought the lawsuit in response to the now-closed John Doe investigation. She argued prosecutors overstepped their constitutional authority during the 2011 probe into illegal campaign activity […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The Latest: Town scrubs game; football players clean school8 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game8 hours ago
- Police department reacts to DOJ report on shooting rampage9 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game9 hours ago
- Drug abuse is destroying families, attorney general says in Green Bay12 hours ago
- Fun things to do this fall13 hours ago
- Logs: caller calls neighbor's lawn 'swampy'14 hours ago
- Former Walker aide loses federal appeal14 hours ago
- DOJ releases names of officers involved in Kewaunee County fatal shooting16 hours ago
- City of Kewaunee, Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation release RFP for restore...16 hours ago
- Ralph Hafeman16 hours ago
- Sessions calls for ‘a culture that’s hostile to drug use’17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.