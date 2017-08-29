Former Walker aide loses federal appeal

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit filed by a former aide to Governor Scott Walker. Cindy Archer, who worked for Walker when he was Milwaukee County Executive, brought the lawsuit in response to the now-closed John Doe investigation. She argued prosecutors overstepped their constitutional authority during the 2011 probe into illegal campaign activity […]

Source: WRN.com

