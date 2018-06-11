Former UW Oshkosh administrators plead not guilty

Former University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Chancellor Richard Wells and Vice Chancellor Thomas Sonnleitner pleaded not guilty in Winnebago County Court Monday morning to all counts of misconduct in office. The two are charged with five criminal counts alleging they improperly managed university funds for five development projects related to the university. The projects, including the university’s […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.