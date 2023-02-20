Former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies

Former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has died. Blank, who led the university for nearly a decade, died Friday. She served as the school’s chancellor from 2013 to 2022, before leaving to become president of Northwestern University. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chancellor Emerita Rebecca M. Blank.https://t.co/S8P8ojgChq — […] Source: WRN.com







