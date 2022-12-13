Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95
Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
L-C School District throws a Christmas party for local senior citizens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM
The annual party hadn't been held for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Hobart officials expect full return to work for officer Schroeder, accidentally shot by a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM
Officer Samuel Schroeder was wounded when his service pistol fired. Its manufacturer is facing numerous lawsuits alleging unintended discharges.
-
Reynolds, David W. Age 64 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM
-
Foxconn says it now employs more than 1,000 people in Wisconsin. What are they doing?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM
Foxconn has gotten $37.4 million to date for meeting job and investment benchmarks outlined in a state contract revised by the Evers administration.
-
Talon Tuesdays 12-13
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM
-
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation funds more than $100,000 in equipment needs in 2022
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM
-
Ice and snow forecasts updated for northern and central Wisconsin, Green Bay and Fox...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM
The National Weather Service now has more details on what northern and central Wisconsin can expect when the snow starts flying.
-
3 temporarily homeless, 1 suffers minor injuries late Monday in fire on Green Bay's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Three occupants of the Green Bay building are being assisted by American Red Cross volunteers; fire marshals are looking into the cause of the blaze.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.