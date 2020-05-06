Former U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde launches TV ad in push to reopen Wisconsin
Eric Hovde launched a 60-second TV spot in which he poses questions to Gov. Tony Evers about several aspects of the safer-at-home order.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
International workers are essential to Door County businesses, but will COVID-19 allow...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 8:44 PM
The tourism-heavy county relies on hundreds of J1 Visa workers during its busy summer season.
-
Bice: Supreme Court Chief Justice Roggensack called 'elitist' and 'racist' for comment...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 8:31 PM
Roggensack is coming under fire for distinguishing between workers at meatpacking plants and the "regular folks" of Brown County.
-
A second COVID-19 testing site: Casa ALBA Melanie
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 7:49 PM
Brown County has opened a second testing site at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2020 located at Casa ALBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
-
Former U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde launches TV ad in push to reopen Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 7:48 PM
Eric Hovde launched a 60-second TV spot in which he poses questions to Gov. Tony Evers about several aspects of the safer-at-home order.
-
Brown County coronavirus cases rise by nearly 100, to 1,635. Death total holds at 11
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Nearly 40% of coronavirus cases in Brown County have a meatpacking industry connection, but a health official says it's not a one-industry issue.
-
Green Bay coronavirus updates: Brown County now at six COVID-19 related deaths; total...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM
The two latest victims are a 51-year-old man who lived in the Oneida area and a 59-year-old woman in Green Bay.
-
Reopening Wisconsin: What's open, what's closed, and updates on social distancing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM
Wisconsin has been under a stay-at-home order since March 24. Here is a status update on what's open and what's not.
-
'You don't realize how much your customers are part of your life': Maricque's Bar to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM
"You don't realize how much your customers are part of your life," said Jamie Maricque, the third-generation owner of Maricque's Bar.
-
35% of Wisconsin businesses surveyed say they may close if current economic conditions...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 4:44 PM
UW-Oshkosh, in partnership with the WEDC, found one in three businesses will close within three months if current economic conditions persist.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.