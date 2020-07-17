Former U.S. Presidential candidate John Kerry reminds us on Twitter that 'Lambert Field' didn't cost him Wisconsin
John Kerry famously referred to Lambeau Field as ‘Lambert Field’ in 2004, but his humorous tweet reminds us that he still won the state of Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Major retailers including Kohl's, Walmart, Kroger among stores now requiring customers to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 7:29 PM
As COVID-19 cases soar across the U.S., retailers are requiring shoppers to wear face coverings to try to slow the spread of the virus.
How to register to vote and get an absentee ballot in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM
A guide to how to register to vote and get a ballot in Wisconsin for 2020 elections.
Hate crime: Daniel Navarro waives preliminary hearing in retired police officer's killing
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 17, 2020 at 7:13 PM
Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says victim Phillip Thiessen, a retired police officer, was targeted because his killer believed he was white.
Millions of Wisconsin residents use the postal service for packages and to vote. New...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 5:06 PM
USPS and its Wisconsin mail carriers have been vital lifelines during the pandemic, delivering medicine, toilet paper, food and other items.
'Grown men cried': De Pere's Pink Flamingos rally to raise a record $100,000-plus without...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM
"To say we're blown away would be an understatement," Trevor Ramseir said of the Pink Flamingos' goal to raise $37,000 without its annual slow-pitch softball tournament.
De Pere's Pink Flamingos raise $108,278.37 amid coronavirus, $1,257,896.49 over 37 year...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM
De Pere's Pink Flamingos revealed the final tally of their fundraising this year, despite not having a softball tournament or festival.
COVID-19 plasma trial at UW-Madison shows treatment helped 94% of severely ill patients...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison also launched three new COVID-19 clinical trials and began considering offers to host another nine.
City of Sturgeon Bay receives $250,000 state grant to support redevelopment of former...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2020 at 3:06 PM
The City of Sturgeon Bay is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help redevelop the former Younkers department store space located in downtown Sturgeon Bay. The property is the largest retail building in the downtown.
