Former Suamico man sentenced to two life terms in prison for 1976 campground slaying of Green Bay couple
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 84, of Lakewood, was linked to the crime in March 2019 through the use of “genetic genealogy.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Democratic lawmaker's call for donations against sick lawmaker sparks outrage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2021 at 11:02 PM
Sen. Kelda Roys said she tweeted the fundraising pitch against Sen. Andre Jacque on Aug. 17, before Jacque's condition worsened.
De Pere school board changes its masking policy. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2021 at 10:11 PM
De Pere school board revisited the issue of requiring masks for school students, staff after the Delta COVID-19 variant pushed local numbers higher
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue steep rise with more than 2,000 new cases reported,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2021 at 9:29 PM
The seven-day case average continues its steep rise. On Thursday it was 1,481. On July 1, it was just 73.
Mayor taking 'budget roadshow' to residents with $23 million in COVID relief dollars to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2021 at 8:36 PM
Public will have opportunity to weigh in on how recovery funds are used in Green Bay
99TH Hustler Fest Takes Place This Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2021 at 8:26 PM
Steven Avery asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review his case after the appeals court...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM
Steven Avery, 59, has been serving a life sentence since he was convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005.
Air advisory: Smoke from Minnesota, Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air conditions...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM
The Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory Thursday morning that will last until Friday.
Rittenhouse, Vivian L. Age 80 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM
