Former Stevens Point hotel owner gets 87 months in federal prison for identity theft, wire fraud
Dharmesh Patel pleaded guilty in federal court to identity theft and wire fraud.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Holding Virtual Fundraiser in 2020
on June 19, 2020 at 2:15 AM
A non-profit organization made up of leaders in the dairy industry who raise money to help others less fortunate is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer.
-
Ag in the Classroom Planning Event at Farm Discovery Center
on June 19, 2020 at 2:15 AM
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's Ag in the Classroom program will kick off the 2020-2021 school year with an informational meeting on August 22 at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc.
-
DNR Issues Elk Hunting Licenses to Four Individuals
on June 19, 2020 at 2:15 AM
Four people out of nearly 28,000 applicants have been chosen to take part in the third managed elk hunting season in Wisconsin history.
-
National Dairy Shrine to Forgo Fall Awards Banquet
on June 19, 2020 at 2:15 AM
With the cancellation of World Dairy Expo this year, the National Dairy Shrine board has decided to call off its annual awards banquet.
-
Natural Resources Board Virtual Meeting is June 24
on June 19, 2020 at 2:15 AM
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually to consider a request for approval of antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2020 and to appoint two nominees to the Sporting […]
-
'There is no gray area': Nearly 30 people join Black Lives Matter march in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 2:11 AM
The march was the second one held by the same organizers.
-
Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay to reopen July 31 for first shows since coronavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 1:13 AM
The downtown Green Bay venue closed in mid-March when the state's sfaer-at-home order went into effect because of COVID-19.
-
Wisconsin nonprofits face financial dire straits as they continue to cope with coronavirus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 12:40 AM
A UW-System survey released in June details the struggle Wisconsin nonprofits face as they try to keep up with increased demand for services from at-risk populations while incurring steep cuts in giving.
-
Calls for UW System finalist who withdrew from consideration to resign current job
by Raymond Neupert on June 18, 2020 at 11:10 PM
The former finalist to take over the University of Wisconsin System is now facing calls for resignation from his current job in Alaska. A faculty union at the University of Alaska is calling for UA System president Jim Johnsen to step down. Faculty […]
