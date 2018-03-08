Former state trooper charged with 12 counts of child abuse
Court documents allege physical, sexual and mental abuse toward the family's adopted children. If convicted, Sharon Windey could spend the rest of her life in prison.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
