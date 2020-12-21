Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dead at age 87

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson has died. Abrahamson’s 43 years on the court made her the longest-serving justice in state Supreme Court history. She was also the first woman to serve on the court, and its chief justice for a record 19 years, from 1996 until 2015. Governor Tony Evers said in […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.