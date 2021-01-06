Former Senate candidate Jonathon Hansen to run in De Pere City Council primary; it's among municipal races in Brown County
It’s election time again. Here’s a look at key races facing Brown County voters in the months ahead.
Wisconsin Republicans Tom Tiffany, Ron Johnson will be among those voting today to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM
Their objections will fall far short because Democrats and even many Republicans will reject the attempt to override the election outcome in these states.
Former Senate candidate Jonathon Hansen to run in De Pere City Council primary; it's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM
Brown County school board races: De Pere, West De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Pulaski to hold...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM
De Pere United and Howard-Suamico are among districts that will hold February primaries; General elections take place in April
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 5th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM
Golden Eagles End Losing Skid Defeat Reedsburg 62-58
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM
Wisconsin, nation react to Kenosha officers avoiding charges in Jacob Blake shooting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM
The decision not to charge the officers involved in the August shooting of Jacob Blake drew many similar reactions.
GOP-backed COVID-19 relief bills getting fast-tracked through new session of Legislature
by Raymond Neupert on January 6, 2021 at 1:38 PM
A proposed package of GOP backed COVID-19 bills got its first hearing at the state Capitol on Tuesday. There’s a number of business friendly measures in the package, including restricting local health departments from closing businesses for […]
U.S. blanks Canada to win World Junior Championship
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2021 at 7:29 AM
The U.S. National Junior hockey team knocked off host Canada 2-0 to capture the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday night. It is the fifth gold medal for the United States in the tournament and fifth medal […]
Wisconsin Volleyball ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM
The Wisconsin women’s volleyball team drew the number-one ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) preseason poll, released on Tuesday. The Badgers finished the 2019-20 season as national runner-up and ranked second. Texas […]
