A former school employee in Cashton faces charges for making a hit list, then leaving the note in a hallway. The Monroe County District Attorney says 40-year-old Michelle Herricks is charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. She is scheduled to make a court appearance next month. Surveillance video captured her placing the note inside Cashton Elementary School. It had the names of two students and several teachers, plus the phrases: “SHOOT EM, STAB EM, BLOW EM UP.” Police say she told them her son had problems with one of the students named, but she denied any involvement herself.

