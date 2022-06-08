Former Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith sells Green Bay house for $675,000
Za’Darius Smith is now with the Minnesota Vikings after helping lead resurgence of Green Bay Packers defense.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Benjaram, Susan Elisabeth Age 61 formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM
Lewis, Ronald E. Age 92 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM
46th annual Bellin Run brings back in-person event after 2 years of virtual races; hybrid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM
While the 2022 Bellin Run will be in-person, there is a virtual option for those concerned about COVID-19 or unable to make it to Green Bay on June 11.
Suspect in targeted Wisconsin judge killing in New Lisbon dies from apparent...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Douglas K. Uhde, the man suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer, has died, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Tuesday.
For the first time in the city's history, Green Bay raises the Progress flag for Pride...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The city's celebration of Pride Month comes while politicians push more than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills nationally.
$1.6M grant turns to Green Bay, Appleton areas' underserved communities as answer to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Bay Area Workforce Development Board partners with community organizations to help unemployed and marginally employed people develop new job skills.
Wisconsin police focus on 'stopping the killing' first when responding to active shooters
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Officers responsible for training their colleagues how to respond to active shooters repeatedly emphasized the need to quickly stop any threat.
A deposition in Gableman's election investigation unraveled when it was to be conducted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A top Kenosha official was ready to meet with Gableman attorney but pulled back because the attorney is not licensed to practice law in Wisconsin.
