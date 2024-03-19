Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died at age 52

Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died. He was 52. A spokesperson for the NHL Players’ Association said Simon died on Monday night in his hometown of Wawa, Ontario. A cause of death was not immediately available. Simon played 857…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







