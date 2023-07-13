Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to nine months after fatally crashing into a man
A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nine months in a county workhouse after fatally crashing into a man two years ago. The former officer, Brian Cummings, will be eligible for electric home monitoring in three months. He…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
See photos from Justin Moore concert at Resch Plaza
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 4:45 AM
See photos from country musician Justin Moore's outdoor concert at Resch Plaza in Ashwaubenon.
Relive bygone eras with these historic Bay Beach Amusement Park photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM
Relive bygone eras with these historic photos of Bay Beach Amusement Park.
Invasive species Asian jumping worms have been confirmed at Sturgeon Bay municipal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM
The worms, first reported in Wisconsin in 2013, were found in a mulch pile from which residents could take mulch for their yards and gardens.
A tale of two names: War upended Ukrainian Juli Bunchak's life. Wausau's Julie Bunczak is...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM
Julie and Juli found each other by a Facebook search of one's name. Now, the Wausau woman is raising funds to help her counterpart through the war.
Plymouth Pick 'n Save sells its second $1M winning lottery ticket of the year in Mega...
by Sheboygan Press on July 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Kwik Trips in Wisconsin Rapids and Sheboygan Falls both sold $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets in Tuesday's drawing.
Tomah Woman Loses Life in ATV Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on July 12, 2023 at 7:53 PM
Free Stop the Bleed class to be held on July 25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 12, 2023 at 7:52 PM
Royall Defeats Mauston in County Rivalry at Woodside Summer Baseball League
by WRJC WebMaster on July 12, 2023 at 7:51 PM
2 Republican bills would ban transgender women and girls from competing in female sports
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM
The ban would apply to sports designated for females in public and private K-12 schools as well as UW campuses and technical colleges.
