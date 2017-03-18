Former Lt. Governor Barbara Lawton Endorses Four Women Running For City Council
By Paul Schmitt
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barb Lawton who now resides in Door County has publicly endorsed the four women running for seats on Sturgeon Bay’s city council. Lawton says this is a historic opportunity to positively impact local politics. She says statistics show women govern differently by working more by consensus and collaboratively. When considering the impact of decisions, women take a more long range view, according to Lawton.
Lawton says the four candidates for Sturgeon Bay city council, Kelly Catarozoli, Laurel Hauser, Martha Beller and Barb Allman individually and collectively bring diverse experience and polished resumes to make government serve all its constituents and shape a prosperous future for all families. Incumbent Catarozoli will face off with Dan Wiegand in District 1. Martha Scully Beller in District 3 squares off with incumbent David Ward. Barb Allman is a write-in candidate for District 5 against Brian Peterson while Laurel Hauser will be opposed by Joe McMahon in District 7. Election day is April 4.
Source: DoorCountyDailyNews.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Torgerson trial: Torgerson says he didn’t kill Low in phone recording1 hour ago
- IA Lottery1 hour ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game1 hour ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game1 hour ago
- Changes to Affordable Care Act may effect entrepreneurs2 hours ago
- Green Bay Packers Foundation readies to give funds to groups2 hours ago
- Hope, despair for families of missing kids3 hours ago
- Former Lt. Governor Barbara Lawton Endorses Four Women Running For City Council4 hours ago
- Veteran Badgers Face Huge Test in Top-Seeded Villanova8 hours ago
- Streaking Bucks Move Back to .500 With Win Over Lakers8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Hockey in Big Ten Championship game11 hours ago
- Badger women’s hockey to play for NCAA title11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.