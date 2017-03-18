Former Lt. Governor Barbara Lawton Endorses Four Women Running For City Council

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barb Lawton who now resides in Door County has publicly endorsed the four women running for seats on Sturgeon Bay’s city council. Lawton says this is a historic opportunity to positively impact local politics. She says statistics show women govern differently by working more by consensus and collaboratively. When considering the impact of decisions, women take a more long range view, according to Lawton.

http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/630/files/2017/03/031717BarbaraLawtonWomenRunningPolitics1.mp3

Lawton says the four candidates for Sturgeon Bay city council, Kelly Catarozoli, Laurel Hauser, Martha Beller and Barb Allman individually and collectively bring diverse experience and polished resumes to make government serve all its constituents and shape a prosperous future for all families. Incumbent Catarozoli will face off with Dan Wiegand in District 1. Martha Scully Beller in District 3 squares off with incumbent David Ward. Barb Allman is a write-in candidate for District 5 against Brian Peterson while Laurel Hauser will be opposed by Joe McMahon in District 7. Election day is April 4.