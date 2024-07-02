Former Iowa police chief sentenced to 5 years in prison in federal gun case
A former small-town Iowa police chief has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for lying to authorities to acquire machine guns that prosecutors say he sold for his own profit. Former Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt was convicted…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 2, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Nine arrested after chaos at carnival in Greendale mall parking lot (GREENDALE) Weekend chaos in a Milwaukee suburb. Nine people, eight of them juveniles, were arrested Saturday when fights broke out at a parking lot carnival at Southridge Mall in […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 2, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Six killed in house fire (NECEDAH) Investigating a tragic house fire in Juneau County. Six people – three children, three adults – were killed in a fire in Necedah early Sunday morning. That’s according to the Juneau County […]
-
6 Dead in Necedah Structure Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:08 PM
-
Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:07 PM
-
2 Found Deceased in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:06 PM
-
Registration is currently underway for July & August volleyball camps in Reedsburg this...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 3:04 PM
-
Mauston’s Massey Plays in All-Star Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM
-
Reedsburg Area Medical Center once again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:49 PM
-
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:15 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.