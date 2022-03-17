Former Indiana college president found guilty of child enticement and child pornography charges
Thomas J. Minar, 58, pled no contest at a hearing to one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography.
-
Former Green Bay Packers coach Ruvell Martin lists Ledgeview house for $679,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM
Ruvell Martin joined the Packers through an NFL diversity fellowship program. He was successful in real estate after leaving football in 2012.
-
Tommy Thompson looks to successor to continue University of Wisconsin System...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Thompson said he didn't get everything he wanted while leading the system, but he believes he laid a strong foundation for the next president.
-
Milwaukee, Nashville finalists for 2024 Republican National Convention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM
Both cities will be making their final pitches to the Republican National Committee site selection committee next week in Washington, D.C.
-
-
Wisconsin man faces felony charges in Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 7:42 PM
The FBI says a former Pulaski man used bear spray on Capitol police during the Jan. 6 insurrection and planned to make a return with paintball guns
-
Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette seeking reelection to a 12th term
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM
La Follette said he's motivated to run because Republicans want to shift oversight of elections to the secretary of state.
-
Judge explains why he ordered competency exam of Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, 24, will undergo an evaluation to determine if she understands the case against her and can proceed to trial.
-
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Denmark School Board; two incumbents believe...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM
The Press-Gazette sent questionnaires to each of the candidates. Here's what they had to say.
-
ETHAN LULICH AND NICOLE TOTZKE EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM
