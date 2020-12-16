Former Green Bay Southwest counselor gets 12 years in prison for recording women in school bathroom
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Todd Naze will also serve 12 years on extended supervision. He will be sentenced for federal charges of child pornography Thursday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Former Green Bay Southwest counselor gets 12 years in prison for recording women in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 12:03 AM
Todd Naze will also serve 12 years on extended supervision. He will be sentenced for federal charges of child pornography Thursday.
-
Waukesha man committed after stabbing family members over Coronavirus
by Raymond Neupert on December 15, 2020 at 11:49 PM
A Waukesha man will spend the rest of his life in a mental institute for killing two family members. A Waukesha County judge found 36-year-old Adam Roth not guilty because of mental disease or defect for killing his wife and her sister in […]
-
Wisconsin's seven-day COVID-19 case average is down more than 3,000 cases from a month ago
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 11:15 PM
The seven-day case average dropped below 3,500 Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 23, when cases were rising toward a peak of more than 6,500.
-
Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree put up by two Republican lawmakers removed
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 15, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Rep. Paul Tittl and Rep. Shae Sortwell put the tree up after Gov. Tony Evers said the typical tree would not be displayed since the Capitol is closed.
-
Giannis Commits Long Term To The Bucks, Signs Supermax Deal
by Bill Scott on December 15, 2020 at 9:33 PM
With the December 21 deadline approaching, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Milwaukee Bucks an early Christmas present, signing a five-year contract extension with the team, worth an NBA record $228.2 million. Besides making Giannis […]
-
Virtual ballet class for blind dancers thrives during the pandemic
by NorthJersey.com on December 15, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Blind dancer Krishna Washburn teaches Dark Room Ballet classes in a unique method perfectly fit for quarantine and people with visual impairments.
-
Juneau County Reports 5 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday 12/15 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2020 at 8:39 PM
-
Armstrong Becomes First Mauston 1st Team-All State Performer Since 2001
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM
-
Most Wisconsin nursing homes likely to wait two weeks to get COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Other states will begin nursing home vaccinations this week, said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.