Former employee one of three charged with February robbery of Food Tree in Rudolph
The Food Tree’s manager said just under $8,000 and about $2,500 worth of lottery tickets were taken during the Feb. 12 robbery.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Sturgeon Bay man dies in motorcycle-truck crash in Baileys Harbor
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM
It's the fourth fatal traffic crash in Door County in 2023 and the second in less than two weeks. State 57 was closed for more than three hours.
Tomah/SBC Legion Baseball Juniors Sweep Westby Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM
You might be able to see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin on Thursday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM
The Northern lights could appear over Wisconsin on July 13.
Rice, Robert John Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM
Study suggests 'forever chemicals' could be in 45% of American homes, a figure that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The findings closely track those of a Journal Sentinel investigation in Wisconsin.
Study finds persistent bacteria problems at U.S., Great Lakes beaches. We answer 6 key...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Swimming in water contaminated with fecal bacteria is a health hazard leading to gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, infections and rashes.
Indiana Jones says farewell, but this Sheboygan collector continues homage to the legend
by Sheboygan Press on July 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The end of the Indiana Jones franchise was bittersweet for collector Michael Miller, who dedicated an entire room in his home to memorabilia.
A tale of two names: War upended Ukrainian Juli Bunchak's life. Wausau's Julie Bunczak is...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Julie and Juli found each other by a Facebook search of one's name. Now, the Wausau woman is raising funds to help her counterpart through the war.
See photos from Art Walk in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2023 at 1:48 AM
Art Walk filled downtown De Pere with arts and crafts on both sides of the Fox River.
