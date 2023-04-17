Former cardinal charged in decades old sexual assault

A former Roman Catholic cardinal has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident in Wisconsin over 45 years ago. Attorney General Josh Kaul and Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld announced the charge for former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who is 92 years old. In a press release, the specific charge comes from an […] Source: WRN.com







