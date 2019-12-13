Former Boys & Girls Club worker gets probation after meeting 'teen' for sex in Sturgeon Bay
Duryea L. Johnson Jr., 28, got probation for causing a child to view sexual activity after arranging to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Complaint: Widow charged in Marathon County pharmacist’s shotgun death gave conflict...3 hours ago
- As dead zones choke the waters of Green Bay, controlling what washes off of the land prove...4 hours ago
- Lafayette County effort to prosecute media started with top county officials furious over ...5 hours ago
- Homeowners, Businesses Awarded $950K To Improve Water Treatment Systems5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Democrats Push For Passage Of Drug Cost Bill5 hours ago
- Toll Booth Scam Latest in Scammers Attempts to Steal Your Money5 hours ago
- Congressman Gallagher seeks blacklisting for Chinese tech company Huawei8 hours ago
- Nominations Sought for Governor’s Export Achievement Awards11 hours ago
- Eau Claire Co. Farm Tech Taking Orders for Toy Truck11 hours ago
- Registration Open for 2020 State FFA Alumni Convention11 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s Taylor, Biadasz capture national honors16 hours ago
- ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is underway17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.