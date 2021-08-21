Former bishop of La Crosse diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has been released from the ICU following COVID-19 diagnosis
Burke, a vaccine skeptic and a vocal critic of Pope Francis, announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Aug. 10.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Police investigate report of man shooting off gun on Green Bay's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM
The suspect, described as a shirtless man, is thought to have fled from the area.
Legislator calls for prayers for state Sen. Andre Jacque, who is hospitalized with COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2021 at 6:49 PM
Rep. Shae Sortwell said in a Facebook post that Sen. Andre Jacque, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia, "is in serious need of your prayers."
Greenville man killed, three passengers burned, in trailer camper rollover in Shawano...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM
Witnesses told authorities the camper tire blew out and the driver lost control.
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/20/2021
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2021 at 3:29 AM
Mauston Takes Down Tomah in Football Season Opener 46-30
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2021 at 3:28 AM
Wisconsin reports 11 COVID-19 deaths as the seven-day average increases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM
The state averaged one COVID-19 death a day on Aug. 8. More than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19.
Pilot program for addicts in Wisconsin designed to treat 'whole person'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2021 at 9:43 PM
A pilot program designed to better treat people suffering from substance abuse disorders is launching at three sites across eastern Wisconsin, including in Oneida.
New DHS data shows continued efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2021 at 7:34 PM
New data shows the number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin who tested positive for COVID-19 more than doubled between February and July. But Traci DeSalvo, Director of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases, says the more contagious delta […]
