Former Badgers football player wants to re-enter UW-Madison following not guilty verdict
Former Badgers football player Quintez Cephus says he wants to get back to school following a not guilty verdict. A jury found Cephus not guilty of sexual assault last week. Cephus was expelled from the school and dismissed from the football team last year when the allegations surfaced and charges were filed. He’s filed for […]
Source: WRN.com
