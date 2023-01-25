Former Badger football player Marcus Randle El guilty on all counts
A Rock County jury reached a verdict in less than two hours Tuesday, in the double homicide case against former Wisconsin Badger football player Marcus Randle El. The 36-year-old Randle-El was accused of fatally shooting Seairaha sierra Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville in February of 2020, in a dispute over drug money. Jurors returned […] Source: WRN.com
Tony Evers declares 2023 'the year of mental health' in his State of the State address
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2023 at 2:56 AM
Gov. Tony Evers announced in his annual State of the State address that he will seek hundreds of millions of dollars for mental health services.
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his fifth State of the State address
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2023 at 1:51 AM
Former Badger football player Marcus Randle El guilty on all counts
by WRN Contributor on January 25, 2023 at 12:55 AM
UW System restricts use of TikTok on UW-owned devices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM
A growing number of states and universities have restricted the video-sharing platform over cybersecurity concerns.
Wisconsin DOJ offers school safety training
by WRN Contributor on January 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Justice will offer school safety training to all Wisconsin schools. The training, which will be led by the Office of School Safety, will help school staff to put a plan in place for school crises and get kids back to […]
One person dead in Monday night fire in village of Wausaukee
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2023 at 7:33 PM
Fire crews were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. Monday to a burning building on Elizabeth Street.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/23
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Rockets Rally Falls Short in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM
New Lisbon Girls Basketball Blasts De Soto 64-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM
