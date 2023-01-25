Former Badger football player Marcus Randle El guilty on all counts

A Rock County jury reached a verdict in less than two hours Tuesday, in the double homicide case against former Wisconsin Badger football player Marcus Randle El. The 36-year-old Randle-El was accused of fatally shooting Seairaha sierra Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville in February of 2020, in a dispute over drug money. Jurors returned […] Source: WRN.com







