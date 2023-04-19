Former AG Eric Holder to deliver UW commencement speech
Former Attorney General Eric Holder is set to give the spring commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The university has announced Wednesday that Holder will give the address during the spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium on May…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Man identified in fatal SUV crash in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM
An autopsy was conducted on the 32-year-old Mexican national who worked for a local dairy farm, but results are not yet available.
-
Gillett's Kacmarek is a finalist for WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM
Gillett High School senior Carleigh Kaczmarek is a finalist for the 2023 WIAA's Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
-
Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Defense lawyer Christopher Froelich argued that publicity made it impossible for Schabusiness to get an impartial jury. Judge Thomas Walsh disagreed.
-
Reedsburg Man Arrested after Threatening Police with a Knife
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM
-
Vote for the Best of the Bay Community's Choice Awards now!
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM
Vote Now!
-
Many kids missed dental care during the pandemic. Luckily, these dentists visit schools...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Tri-County Dental, a volunteer-driven dental clinic, offers free dental care to students in the Fox Valley.
-
Green Bay Schools Facilities Task Force finalizes recommendations for 12 building closures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM
The Facilities Task Force will make its recommendations in May to the school board, which will decide on school closures over the summer.
-
Major health systems across Wisconsin, with the exception of UW Health, make masks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 19, 2023 at 1:28 AM
The changes are the result of consistently low COVID transmission rates and the end of the respiratory viral season.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Green Bay; driver leaves the scene,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM
The suspected driver, a 23-year-old Green Bay man, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police indicated the driver may be impaired.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.