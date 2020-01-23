Forfeits Cost Mauston Grapplers in 39-31 Loss to Nekoosa Co-Op  

The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling team got off to a bang in their dual meet against Nekoosa unfortunately costly Mauston forfeits allowed Nekoosa to take the match 39-31. Cade Yates started the night with a bang for Mauston turning an early deficit into a win by turning Nekoosa’s Hudson Goodwin on his back for a pin fall victory. Mauston’s Hannah Hinninger picked up a win via forfeit at 106 to give Mauston a 12-6 lead but Nekoosa would take 4 of the next 5 matches by pin falls to take a commanding 30-15 lead. Mauston got things going at 152lbs as Brandon Dolata picked up a pin fall victory over Sawyer Kniprath. Mauston’s lone senior Draven Robinson got a forfeit victory at 160 and Freshman Dalton Hoehn picked up a major decision victory for Mauston at 170. Unfortunately Mauston’s Roman Martinez fell to state ranked wrestler Ben Elsen 7-3 and had to forfeit at 195 giving Nekoosa the 39-31 victory. Mauston will wrestle at Wisconsin Dells next Thursday night. Mauston honored senior Draven Robinson and senior statistician Marisa Dolata before the match.

Results

220 Cade Yates (M) Win Via Pin Fall over Hudson Goodwin (N)

285 James Schaefbauer (N) Win Via Forfeit

106 Hannah Hinninger (M) Win Via Foreit

113 Double Forfeit

120 Nathan Gellerup (N) Win Via Pin Fall over Justin MaGuire (M)

126 Blaze Thurber (N) Win Via Pin Fall over Jackson Whitney (M)

132 Gavin Hall (N) Win Via Pin Fall over Aydin Schroeder (M)

138 Hunter Knitt (M) Dec 6-3 over Juan Torress (N)

145 Klayton Havlovic (N) Win Via Pin Fall over Branden Nootbaar (M)

152 Brandon Dolata (M) Win Via Pin Fall over Sawyer Kniprath (N)

160 Draven Robinson (M) Win Via Forfeit

170 Dalton Hoehn (M) Major Dec 11-2 over Michael Wilson Jr. (N)

182 Ben Elsen (N) Dec 7-3 over Roman Martinez (M)

195 Hunter Boudreaux (N) Win Via Forfeit

Source: WRJC.com





