Forecasters warn Oklahoma may see tornadoes; Texas could bake in triple-digit temperatures

Forecasters are warning of another day of heightened risk of dangerous tornadoes in the Midwest on and are telling people in south Texas they may experience triple-digit temperatures — and that’s with four weeks to go before summer starts. Excessive…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.