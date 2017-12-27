Forage Council, Applicators & Custom Operators Meet
Members of the Midwest Forage Association, Professional Nutrient Applicators Association of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Custom Operators are once again holding their joint annual meetings and symposium at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells next
month.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game50 mins ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game1 hour ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game1 hour ago
- Spartans lose 82-57 to Merrill in Sundrop Holiday Tournament on WBDK2 hours ago
- No one hurt in Lincoln Co. house fire2 hours ago
- UPDATE: Video shows Marshfield man arrested after crashing into police car4 hours ago
- Blood centers in need of donations5 hours ago
- Wisconsin homeowners can't prepay their December 2018 property tax bill to get around...7 hours ago
- James Joseph Baudhuin8 hours ago
- Algoma library helps people discover information about their ancestors and past homes8 hours ago
- Numerous repeat drunken drivers ignoring orders to install ignition interlock devices9 hours ago
- Hmong family, neighbor react to Junction City standoff10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.