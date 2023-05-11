For turning 'mines to vines,' founder of Roots of Peace wins World Food Prize
A California peace activist who has worked to remove land mines from war-torn regions and replace them with grape vines, fruit trees and vegetables has been named the 2023 World Food Prize laureate. The foundation awarded its annual prize Thursday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
'We are in crisis': Nurses, lieutenant governor call for more budget money to address...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM
Roughly $45 million had been in Gov. Evers' proposed budget to increase fees for in-home and community health care services. The item was removed by Republicans.
Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn't spend 'rest of my life'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM
A Wisconsin boy lost in Michigan park says he prayed during his ordeal that he wouldn't be "stuck out here for the rest of my life."
Authors of new book revisit epic battles to clean up PCBs from the Lower Fox River
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM
David Allen and Susan Campbell, authors of "Paper Valley," talk about PCBs, holding industries accountable for cleanup efforts in the Fox River.
Wisconsin lawmaker who urged Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election is named to lead...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM
Dan Knodl was among Wisconsin lawmakers who wrote Mike Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election a day before the Jan. 6 mob stormed the Capitol.
The spring allergy season is upon us. What steps can you take?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Pollen and other allergens will soon be causing misery. But there are plenty of things you can do to fight back.
Senate Republicans' 2024 strategist name-checks Mike Gallagher as a top contender to take...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM
The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee singled out Gallagher in comments about the party's strategy win Wisconsin's Senate seat.
Manitowoc woman scammed out of $10K in online dating scheme returns to Dr. Phil to share...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Two years to the date, Karen Stebane returns to the Dr. Phil show to talk about what happened after she learned her online romancer was a fake.
'A hospital within a hospital': St. Vincent Children's Hospital expands services
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM
St. Vincent Children's Hospital finished their 4-year remodel.
Town of Lac du Flambeau mulls referendum that would pay tribe $1M per year to keep four...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The move comes after tribal officials on Jan. 31 barricaded four roads on the reservation stranding non-tribal residents.
