For the second time, a driver fell from a high interstate bridge in Milwaukee and survived
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The woman’s vehicle skidded off a bridge about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and fell onto a ramp below. She suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Judge denies defense request to move trial out of Manitowoc...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on February 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM
Ethan Hauschultz was 7 when he died after being made to lug a 44-pound log around his snowy back yard as 'punishment' for sassing a school teacher.
-
As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Thompson sets goal of 75% of courses in person on UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM
At most UW schools, more than 50% of classes were remote this spring. But that may change next semester.
-
Bice: Campaign manager, legal counsel quit superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM
To win in April, superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr may have to shift to the right — something that would be unpalatable to her Democratic campaign manager and attorney.
-
For the second time, a driver fell from a high interstate bridge in Milwaukee and survived
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 9:33 PM
The woman's vehicle skidded off a bridge about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and fell onto a ramp below. She suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
-
WAPL morning host Len Nelson suspended for Rush Limbaugh Facebook post
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 19, 2021 at 8:59 PM
The radio station released a statement that said Nelson's personal views aren't reflective of the core values of WAPL or Woodward Radio Group.
-
DEENA DEGNER AND NIAH INGRAHAM EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 8:29 PM
-
Garber, Lorraine E. Age 81 of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM
-
One day, $2 million: Nonprofits overwhelmed by community support during Give Big Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 7:58 PM
In 24 hours, Give Big Green Bay raised more than $2 million for 45 area nonprofits.
-
‘A liberal’s dream’ – JFC co-chairs critique Evers’ budget proposal
by Bob Hague on February 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM
The Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee are not enthusiastic about Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget. The finance committee will rewrite the $91 billion dollar, two year spending plan from the Democratic […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.