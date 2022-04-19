For Sikhs in the Fox Valley, Vaisakhi celebrates their culture and the strength of generations past
Vaisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or 14 each year and is recognized as the day Sikhism began as a collective faith.
Bader, Harlan J. Age 73 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM
Meckstroth, Jean T. Age 93 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM
Green Bay developer shares details on vision for WPS headquarters site. What we know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Base Companies, which has led the redevelopment of the Rail Yard district, talks about tentative plans for redeveloping the former WPS headquarters.
Tommy Thompson announces he will not run for governor
by Bob Hague on April 18, 2022 at 10:10 PM
Voters will not see Tommy Thompson’s name on the Republican primary ballot for Wisconsin governor this fall. The popular four-term former governor announced Monday that he won’t run again, after publicly floating the idea as he wrapped […]
Tommy Thompson won't launch a fifth campaign for Wisconsin governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Thompson, 80, had been considering the idea for months as he stepped down from his role leading the University of Wisconsin System.
Three downtown Green Bay bridges to temporarily close this week for spring cleaning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM
Access to area businesses and homes will be maintained during the closures, but drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.
Union wants a judge to throw out a finding that Republican fake electors from Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM
The union argues a member of the state Elections Commission should not have heard the case because he was among those targeted in the complaint.
Tribal officials applaud plan to change derogatory names for 28 places in Wisconsin,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The federal government plans to change the derogatory names of places in Wisconsin, but some question why it took so long.
