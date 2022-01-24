For Sheboygan's Rick Burgard, a Packers FAN Hall of Fame finalist and longtime Lambeau gameday usher, fans are like a 'second family.'
Sheboygan’s Rick Burgard has been a Packers fan his entire life. He recounts favorite moments from his more than 20 years as an usher at games.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Stand in their shoes': Wisconsinites ask DNR to consider the impact to Kewaunee County...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Kinnard Farms could house up to 15,000 cows in Kewaunee County. Residents are asking the DNR to consider the impacts on groundwater in the area.
-
Former Menominee chairman misused $17,000 in tribal funds, new chairman says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
More details have emerged about the removal of Gunnar Peters as chairman of the Menominee Nation. The new chairman says Peters misused tribal funds.
-
-
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson accuses Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of inciting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 1:47 AM
Evers campaign: Johnson is "spreading pants-on-fire lies about Kenosha and other tragedies to try to score political points and divide our state."
-
Brown County Sheriff's Office rescues married couple and two dogs from the ice
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2022 at 12:47 AM
Lt. Jason McAuly with the Brown County Sheriff's Office said the married couple had a SnoBear ice fishing vehicle on the ice.
-
Going to Lambeau for the Packers-49ers game? Expect early snow, then falling temperatures.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 22, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Packers and 49ers fans attending Saturday night's game should expect temperatures to drop into the single digits by the end of the game, the National Weather Service in Green Bay says.
-
A pair of surreptitious videos expose divisions within Wisconsin Republican ranks over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM
In one, a lawmaker calls for cheating in elections, and in another, a lawmaker slams the door on a man distributing a petition on Vos.
-
Bice: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil gets roasted on Twitter for making fun of China-manufactured...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM
In a mere 16 words, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil managed to suggest he can't read English, doesn't know how to put on a mask and riled a Wisconsin industry.
-
Photos: Packer fans gear up for playoff game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 22, 2022 at 12:50 AM
Packer fans embrace Green Bay before Saturdays match up between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers
