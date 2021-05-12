For neglecting children in her care, Pulaski day care provider sentenced to 9 years prison
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The injuries included a broken arm, a broken leg, and emotional damage that left one child afraid of locked rooms and another afraid of water.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress will vote to oust Liz Cheney from GOP leadership after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2021 at 1:18 AM
That includes at least one lawmaker who publicly supported Cheney on a previous challenge to her leadership in February: Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay.
-
Adams-Friendship Hits Mauston Hard in 13-5 Victory in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2021 at 12:59 AM
-
Green Bay teacher resigns as investigation into child sexual abuse claims continue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2021 at 11:55 PM
David Villareal, 46, of Sheboygan is accused of victimizing two seven-year-olds at Baird Elementary School between September 2015 and January 2017
-
Jared Williquette of Pound convicted in shooting death of Preble High School student
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2021 at 11:51 PM
Jared C. Williquette, 23, was found guilty of being party to second-degree reckless homicide and armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Federico Abarca in 2019.
-
For neglecting children in her care, Pulaski day care provider sentenced to 9 years prison
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2021 at 11:38 PM
The injuries included a broken arm, a broken leg, and emotional damage that left one child afraid of locked rooms and another afraid of water.
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek to limit the use of private donations to help run elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Republicans also plan to pass bills to limit who can return absentee ballots for others and tighten rules for correcting errors on absentee ballots.
-
Wisconsin Assembly votes to require national anthem at sporting events in publicly funded...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2021 at 10:56 PM
The bill passed on a bipartisan 74-22 vote with only Democrats opposed.
-
Masks off, masks on: Luxemburg-Casco School Board reverses decision to lift mask,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2021 at 10:50 PM
The L-C school board met to reconsider its May 5 vote after it was learned the Spartans sports teams couldn't play against conference opponents.
-
Wisconsin receiving $700 million less than expected from federal stimulus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2021 at 10:07 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin called the news "problematic" and appealed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin to speed up payments to Wisconsin.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.