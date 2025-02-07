For high school sports, decisions loom: Follow Trump or state law on transgender athletes
Minnesota’s governing body for high school sports says it will follow state law and continue to allow any transgender athletes to compete. The Minnesota State High School League says the participation by and eligibility of transgender athletes is controlled by…
Terrace Heights annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Back by popular demand, Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston is thrilled to host its annual Valentine’s BINGO event once again! The public is welcome to come join the tenants at Terrace Heights on Tuesday, February 12, at 2 […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/6
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 6:04 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 75 Bangor 60 Brookwood 55 Cashton 52 New Lisbon 59 Wonewoc-Center 54 Seneca 77 Weston 52 Nekoosa 57 Mauston 40 Adams-Friendship 55 Wautoma 38 Westfield 68 Wisconsin Dells 55 Girls Basketball Mauston 49 La […]
Mauston Girls Basketball Stymies Logan
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 6:02 PM
The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles hit the freeway to Lacrosse Logan High School where they took care of business by a score of 49-29 Thursday night. The girls shared the rock quite nicely as Caitlin Lavold and Kiley Heller tied for leading scorers […]
Second Half Surge Lifts Hillsboro by Bangor in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 4:46 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers boys basketball used a strong 2nd half to pull away from Bangor 75-60 Thursday night in a Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball matchup. Hillsboro went on a 16-3 run early in the 2nd half to turn a 35-32 deficit into a 48-38 lead and […]
Edman, John H. Age 68 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 4:36 PM
John H. Edman, 68, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Timothy Hauschultz will stand trial in nephew’s 2018 death (MANITOWOC) The great-uncle charged in the 2018 death of Manitowoc County child Ethan Hauschultz will go to trial this month. A Manitowoc County judge heard the final arguments […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Former Packer great Sterling Sharpe is part of the 4-member class to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Super Bowl 59 preparations are wrapping up in New Orleans, with the big game on Sunday – The Bucks made one final move before […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 7, 2025 at 9:08 AM
Supreme Court rules Wolfe may remain as elections administrator (MADISON) Wisconsin’s chief elections administrator will remain on the job. A unanimous state Supreme Court ruling on Friday allows Meagan Wolfe to continue in the role […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers to include $80 million in ag sector funding in his budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers unveils his budget plans to support Wisconsin agriculture. The Democratic governor plans to propose $80 million in funding for state farmers, producers and […]
