For Earth Day ‘No Mow May’ is taking root in Wisconsin

The No Mow May movement continues to take root in Wisconsin communities. Ashland residents are being encouraged not to mow their yards in May to help feed early-arriving bugs and birds. City council members voted this week to suspend enforcement of mowing ordinances until June 3. Allowing grass to grow in spring creates habitat and […]







