For 40 years, the Wonders of Physics has been wowing
More than 300,000 people have seen the Wonders of Physics show since it started nearly 40 years ago.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Honoring Peter Jerving: Fallen Milwaukee police officer remembered for his love as much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2023 at 1:02 AM
Funeral services were held Monday for Peter Jerving, 37, who was fatally shot last week while trying to arrest a robbery suspect.
-
What we know about the flying object that was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM
Hours after Lake Michigan airspace was closed, Wisconsin-based fighter jets shot down a small object flying over Lake Huron. Here's what we know.
-
WRN interviews with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates
by Bob Hague on February 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network interviewed each of the four candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court who will appear on the ballot in the Spring Primary. While the Supreme Court is officially non-partisan, former Justice Daniel Kelly and Waukesha County […]
-
No application needed: UWGB first in state to admit all 2024 Green Bay School District...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 8:49 PM
UWGB is the state's first university to waive the application process for all graduating seniors, starting with the class of 2024.
-
How much of your Brown County tax dollars are going to private schools? More and more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM
On Brown County and Green Bay tax bills, money for schools is listed as all going to public districts when in reality, some goes to private schools.
-
Bice: Sparks fly in Wisconsin Supreme Court race after Jennifer Dorow's sentence is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 7:46 PM
The Appeals Court ruled Judge Jennifer Dorow took it easy on a defendant convicted of drunken driving for the fifth time by not ordering prison time.
-
The Wisconsin Judicial Commission has dismissed a complaint against Supreme Court Justice...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM
The state Judicial Commission dismissed a complaint against Justice Karofsky but cautioned her against sarcasm from the bench.
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Feb. 21 Wisconsin primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Six Suring students were strip-searched last year. Lawmakers want to make that illegal.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM
The legislation would update the definition of a "strip search" as applied to schools.
